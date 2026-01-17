Lisandro Martinez reveals how interim manager Michael Carrick inspired Man Utd to ‘unbelievable’ derby victory over Man City

Speaking to reporters after the match, Martinez said: "One important thing Michael Carrick said was 'use the energy of the people'. Today I think we did it. When we are together it is impossible to lose at home. When you play against this kind of players, the team defends. Not just one or two players. Today we defended so well. We were so compact all the time and then you have the confidence to go into the duels. You feel today a different energy in the eyes of the players. Today the team won, that's the most important thing for me."

On the convincing victory, he added: "Unbelievable. Unbelievable. Being here with the fans, with the team, we really know how we suffer during the season. But the only way is putting the face here and showing here who we are. Today is the best moment to do it. Not just the players on the pitch, the staff, everyone was part of that."

