Lisandro Martinez injury is a huge blow for Man Utd - 'The Butcher' has become their most important player

The Red Devils are simply not the same team without the inspirational Argentine, and his latest injury threatens to derail their recent revival

If something looks too good to be true, it usually is, goes the old adage. And that was how most Manchester United fans must have felt when they saw Lisandro Martinez hobbling his way down the touchline, gritting his teeth through the pain in his knee, during the win over West Ham.

The score was 2-0 at the time and United were playing their best football of the season, high on confidence and with almost every player either back from injury or well on their way to returning. But just as there was at last a sense of optimism at Old Trafford, there was the sight of Martinez, who had been one of United's best performers on the day, looking dejected.

When he first tangled with Vladimir Coufal, the defender had punched the floor in frustration. And yet he decided to continue playing, walking back on to the pitch after a short period of treatment. But it was no use, and minutes later he was off again, this time setting alarm bells ringing. United manager Erik ten Hag spoke for all fans when after the game he said: "We can only pray."

Martinez might not score goals or make the headlines like Alejandro Garnacho, Marcus Rashford, Rasmus Hojlund or Casemiro, but there is a convincing argument that he is United's most important player of all. Losing him to injury threatens to quash hopes of their mini-revival becoming a full-blown resurgence.