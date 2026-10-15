Pro Sports Images
Lisandro Martinez blames 'anger and frustration' for brutal Man Utd hierarchy takedown - but REFUSES to apologise
Martinez issues clarification on Man Utd board criticism
Manchester United suffered a damaging 2-0 defeat to Atletico Madrid on Tuesday, sparking a post-match meltdown from Martinez. The 28-year-old took aim at the club's board and sporting director Jason Wilcox, accusing them of failing to support manager Michael Carrick in the summer transfer window.
With reports circulating that United bosses are preparing to punish the centre-back, Martinez took to social media on Wednesday to clarify his stance. While the Argentina international sought to defuse the situation, his 271-word statement notably lacked a direct apology to the executives he had targeted.
The fallout comes at a turbulent time for the Red Devils, who have now lost five of their first nine matches of the season. The tension in the dressing room was further highlighted when team-mate Amad Diallo posted a cryptic social media message reading "f***ing disgrace, I have no words," adding more unwanted noise around Old Trafford.
- Alterphotos
'I spoke out of anger and frustration'
Martinez used his Instagram account to explain that his initial outburst was driven by a desperate urge to see United succeed. "Following everything that has been said about my comments yesterday, I want to share some thoughts on what I said and how I feel," the defender wrote. "After the match, I spoke out of anger and frustration at not getting the result we all wanted.
"Those who know me know how I live football, with passion, commitment and a huge desire to win. And when things don't go our way, it hurts, especially when representing a club with the history and stature of Manchester United.
"My words reflect how I feel and how much I want to see this club competing for the biggest honours."
The former Ajax man then clarified his demands for greater boardroom investment, adding: "Those high standards are part of how I see football and the responsibility that comes with wearing this shirt. When I talk about wanting more, I'm talking about the ambition we must all have as part of this club to keep growing, to become stronger and to have everything we need to compete at the highest level.
"These are standards we must all hold ourselves to, starting with me. I know that, first and foremost, it's us, the players, who have to deliver, and I put myself at the front of that responsibility."
Defending Carrick amid squad turmoil
Despite aiming fire at the boardroom, Martinez threw his full support behind Carrick. During his initial post-match interview, he insisted the manager was doing his best and stressed that a club "can't keep changing, changing, changing the manager."
In his follow-up statement, Martinez doubled down on his backing for the coaching staff and squad. "We need to demand even more of ourselves and work together to take Manchester United back to the top," he stated. "I believe in my teammates, our manager and everyone working to help this club move forward.
"I'm convinced that the way forward is to keep working together, with ambition and commitment. My goal has been the same since day one, to win, to compete at the highest level and to give everything I have for this badge."
- Getty Images Sport
Trip to Leeds awaits depleted Red Devils
United will need to block out the background noise ahead of a crucial Premier League trip to Elland Road on Sunday. Carrick faces a defensive selection crisis against Leeds United, with Luke Shaw, Patrick Dorgu, and Noussair Mazraoui all sidelined. Matthijs de Ligt recently returned to the bench in Madrid after a year out with a back injury, meaning Martinez remains essential to the starting XI despite the ongoing controversy.
Beyond this weekend, Martinez’s long-term future hangs in the balance. His current contract expires at the end of June, putting his Old Trafford career in doubt. United retain a one-year extension option, which they are widely expected to trigger to avoid losing the £57 million World Cup winner on a free transfer next summer.
Follow GOAL on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting