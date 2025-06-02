Lionesses primed for the world champions! England handed double boost ahead of Spain Nations League showdown as Alessia Russo & Ella Toone return
Alessia Russo and Ella Toone are both fit to feature for England against Spain on Tuesday, after missing the Lionesses' win over Portugal on Friday.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Russo & Toone missed Friday's win over Portugal
- But are part of a fully-fit England squad to face Spain
- Lionesses without just one player due to suspension