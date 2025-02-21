England Portugal compositeGetty Images/GOAL
Ameé Ruszkai

'We were figuring it out' - Lionesses boss Sarina Wiegman explains how Portugal changes led to England dropping points in Nations League opener

EnglandUEFA Nations League AS. WiegmanWomen's footballPortugal vs EnglandPortugal

Lionesses boss Sarina Wiegman pointed to changes by Portugal when asked why England faded in the second half of their 1-1 draw on Friday night.

  • England led 1-0 thanks to Russo on Friday night
  • But only left Portugal with a point in 1-1 draw
  • Lionesses boss Wiegman explains poor result
