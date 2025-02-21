Lionesses star Mary Earps reveals how leaving 'craziness of England' is helping drive push for record-breaking third The Best FIFA Goalkeeper award
Mary Earps has explained how leaving the "craziness of England" is helping to drive her push for a record-breaking third FIFA Best Goalkeeper award.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Landed prestigious prizes in 2022 and 2023
- Embraced new challenge in France with PSG
- Continuously working on ways to better herself