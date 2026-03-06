Goal.com
Lionesses World Cup ladder
Ameé Ruszkai

England's 2027 Women's World Cup squad ladder: Who will make the cut for Sarina Wiegman's Lionesses next summer?

England's qualifying campaign for the 2027 Women's World Cup is officially underway. The Lionesses started it with a 6-1 win over Ukraine on Tuesday and will continue their quest to secure a place in Brazil when hosting Iceland on Saturday. As runners-up in 2023, few would not expect Sarina Wiegman's side to achieve as much, but who the manager will choose to represent the European champions in South America is a little less certain.

Of course, there are plenty of names one would confidently bank on being in that final squad next June. Wiegman has, after all, been in charge of England for over four years now, so we know the players she trusts, what her starting line-ups tend to look like in a tournament setting and the type of player she wants to make up the rest of her squad, outside of the shoo-ins.

Still, that doesn't mean it's easy to predict the Lionesses' whole squad for the 2027 Women's World Cup. There are a lot of new names who have emerged since the triumphant European Championship campaign in 2025 and, unfortunately, there are several players currently sidelined with long-term injuries.

So, with England having kicked-off their qualifying campaign, who looks sure of a spot in Wiegman's squad? Who has something to prove during this process? And who could be in danger of missing out? Let GOAL take you through the state of the Lionesses' player pool ahead of next summer's tournament...

  • Leah Williamson England Women 2025Getty Images

    Unquestionable locks

    Because of the stability around the Lionesses and Wiegman's prolonged time in charge, plus the information we have from previous major tournaments, there are a lot of players one can confidently pencil in for a place on the plane to Brazil next summer - granted injury does not strike any of them down.

    Captain Leah Williamson is absolutely one of those, as is starting goalkeeper Hannah Hampton. Others who have cemented places in Wiegman's XI over the course of her tenure include Lucy Bronze, Keira Walsh, Georgia Stanway and Alessia Russo. It would be absolutely stunning if any of those six were not involved in Brazil.

    Lauren Hemp and Lauren James also fall into this category. Both have had injuries this season and so don't come to mind as quickly as the others, but they are players that Wiegman will almost certainly always include in her starting XI and, as such, they are locks for the overall squad.

    Total players: 8

  • Jess Carter England Euro 2025Getty

    Wiegman's other leaders

    It would be easy to make an argument for several players in this next group to be included among the locks above, but they just slip into a lower category because they are not quite the nailed-on starters that the others are. It would still be a huge shock if any of these players were not chosen by Wiegman to represent the Lionesses in Brazil, as they have asserted themselves as big-time players and important leaders over the course of her time in charge.

    Among them are Jess Carter, Esme Morgan and Alex Greenwood, who are almost always certain to be involved in England squads right now, though can be rotated in and out of the line-up depending on how Wiegman sets up her defence. All three offer valuable versatility alongside their quality and experience and look set to be vital members of the 2027 squad.

    Ella Toone always has a lot of competition for her place in the No.10 but regularly rises to the top as Wiegman's first-choice selection, while Beth Mead and Chloe Kelly have proven themselves to be extremely important members of this team, even if it is not from the start in every game. All three have provided defining moments in England's previous successes and will be expected to be on the plane to Brazil.

    Total players: 14

  • Jess Park England Women 2025Getty Images

    Trending positively

    From this point onwards, the certainty levels drops. That said, players in this category are trending positively in the England frame and are extremely likely to be involved next summer as a result.

    Aggie Beever-Jones is one of the long-standing members of this group, having spent most of the last 18 months as Russo's back-up in the centre-forward role. That has changed a little recently because of the emergence of Michelle Agyemang, who got on the pitch ahead of her several times at Euro 2025. But Beever-Jones remains high up in the overall pecking order of this England squad and is back to being Russo’s certain back-up while Agyemang is out injured.

    Jess Park, Maya Le Tissier and Lucia Kendall, meanwhile, are players who have jumped into this group as of late because their very impressive performances at club level have translated into opportunities for the Lionesses.

    Park has been one of the most in-form attackers in Europe in the 2025-26 season and now feels like a must-start, Le Tissier has started to get more opportunities at centre-back after being seen almost exclusively as a right-back previously, while Kendall was one of the breakout stars of England's post-Euro 2025 friendlies.

    Last to mention in this group is Anna Moorhouse. The 30-year-old made her debut for England back in November and has been a consistent presence in the goalkeeper group over the course of the last 18 months. Unlike the other shot-stoppers in the player pool who have been called up to back up Hampton, she has always been getting regular game time at club level, thus making her the least likely of the options behind Hampton to drop out of the squad.

    If all five players in this category can continue in this manner, they should be heading to the 2027 Women's World Cup as important squad members, be it as reliable back-ups or useful impact subs.

    Total players: 19

  • Khiara Keating England Women 2025Getty Images

    Final few spots

    It's worth noting that it is unclear at this moment just how big a squad Wiegman will be allowed to name for the World Cup. Men's squads were expanded to 26 for the 2022 edition and that has remained for 2026, with increased numbers also allowed in most continental tournaments since. The same has not happened in the women's game, with Wiegman limited to 23 players for the 2023 Women's World Cup and Euro 2025. More information on that front is sure to come as the tournament nears.

    There will be one more goalkeeper that Wiegman needs to pick, that much is certain. None of the other options in the player pool have got consistent game time in recent months and that will likely be the difference in the end. It feels like it will be between Khiara Keating and Ellie Roebuck, but Sophie Baggaley has also had call-ups recently when injuries have struck.

    When it comes to defenders, because of how versatile so many of the more likely members of this projected 2027 Women's World Cup squad are, it's always hard to gauge what group Wiegman will settle on. Realistically, all the bases in the back line are covered with the six mentioned previously, so it's just about what other qualities or what extra positional depth she wants to have at her disposal.

    Niamh Charles, Anouk Denton and Taylor Hinds can all play on the right or the left, with Poppy Pattinson recently emerging as a natural option for that problematic left-back role. Centre-back Lotte Wubben-Moy, meanwhile, was part of the squads at Euro 2022, the 2023 Women's World Cup and Euro 2025, and that could work strongly in her favour.

    In midfield, Grace Clinton has struggled for game time since a summer move to Manchester City and that is proving detrimental to her England ambitions, whereas club-mate Laura Blindkilde Brown is starring for the Women's Super League leaders but has not yet seen that translate into more opportunities with the Lionesses.

    Then there is Freya Godfrey, the 20-year-old forward who has been involved in England's last two camps amid injuries to other strikers. The attacking areas are stacked in this team so it might be that only absentees lead to her inclusion in the squad next summer, but a lot can change between now and then with regards to playing time and form, too.

    Total players: 30

  • Ruby Mace England Women 2024Getty Images

    Outsiders

    Could anyone else be in the mix? It's not impossible. Wiegman is no stranger to recalling players from out of the wilderness, after all. She took Laura Coombs to the 2023 Women's World Cup, ending the Man City star's eight-year absence from the England squad, and she also brought Nikita Parris back in last year after the forward had spent over two years out of favour, though she did not make the cut for Euro 2025 in the end.

    So, who could follow in their footsteps and come into this England squad seemingly out of the blue, if they were needed?

    Millie Turner and Lucy Parker are both regulars in the WSL who have been on the fringes of the Lionesses squad under Wiegman and they would probably be next in the pecking order if injuries were to hit the centre-back group.

    In midfield, Ruby Mace and Maisie Symonds are both young prospects who have had senior call-ups and are playing both regularly at club level and for England's Under-23s. Wiegman has regularly looked to the U23s to round out her squad when others have been missing, as well as when young players have deserved the chance to make the step up.

    Again, as things stand, it would be unlikely for any of these four to be involved in 2027. Indeed, Parker and Symonds are uncapped despite being in senior squads, and Turner and Mace only have one cap apiece. But all of them have shown their qualities in the WSL, they have been in the environment and the cases of Mace and Symonds could change in particular, given both are still very young and could take big strides forward between now and next summer.

    Total players: 34

  • Katie Robinson England Women 2023Getty

    Forgotten women

    During her four-and-a-half years in charge of this team, Wiegman has given caps to 48 different players. Six of those have since retired, but there are still a lot of names out there still playing, some in the second-tier of English football now, who the current Lionesses boss had in her England picture at one point or another over the course of her tenure.

    Many of them are older players who have since been usurped into the squad by younger talents, such as Coombs, Parris, Bethany England and Jordan Nobbs. Elsewhere, neither Katie Zelem nor Gabby George really captured Wiegman's attention when involved in camps, despite playing positions that needed filling in the squad.

    There are a couple of younger players in this bracket, too, who never quite kicked on after breaking into the England squad. Ebony Salmon hasn't had a call-up since February 2023, having struggled to score consistently over the years. Katie Robinson, meanwhile, seemed to be a real favourite of Wiegman's and even earned a place in the 2023 Women's World Cup squad, heading to Australia as the Lionesses' youngest player, aged 20. However, she's not been involved with the seniors since September of that year, despite being a regular with the U23s for a long time after that point.

    Total players: 42

  • Michelle Agyemang England Women 2025Getty Images

    Long-term absentees

    Throwing a spanner in the works for this projection are a handful of long-term absentees who will return to action well before the 2027 World Cup kicks-off, making them still firmly in contention for a spot on the plane but difficult to place right now because of their situations.

    Of them, Agyemang is the likeliest to make the squad next summer. The forward was a revelation in 2025, bursting onto the scene with a goal just 41 seconds into her Lionesses debut as part of a late run into the Euros squad. In Switzerland, she scored twice in the knockouts and was named Young Player of the Tournament, only to sustain an ACL injury in October. She will, however, be back later this year and will hope to pick up where she left off and bolster Wiegman’s centre-forward options.

    There are three more players on the fringe of this squad who are sidelined with ACL injuries. Jessica Naz, the Tottenham forward who has been out since December 2025, has six caps to her name; teenager Katie Reid has yet to make her senior international debut but was one of the most in-form centre-backs in the country when she earned her first Lionesses call-up in November, days before her injury news; and Ella Morris was brought in as a potential solution for the lack of depth at right-back just before Euro 2025, only to sustain her knee issue on that very camp.

    Missy Bo Kearns is another absentee, albeit for much happier reasons. The Aston Villa midfielder announced in March 2026 that she is pregnant with her first child, due in September. Kearns was on standby for Euro 2025 and played in two of England’s friendlies at the end of the year, getting opportunities ahead of the likes of Blindkilde Brown and Clinton.

    Total: 47

