Lionesses star Alex Greenwood named new Man City captain after Steph Houghton's retirement - but Cityzens boss Gareth Taylor explains why she won't always wear armband despite 'easy' decision

Lionesses star Alex Greenwood has been named Man City's new club captain following Steph Houghton's retirement, but she won't always wear the armband.