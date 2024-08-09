Katie Zelem Angel City GFXGetty Images/GOAL
Ameé Ruszkai

Another Lioness in the NWSL? Angel City teases Katie Zelem signing after England midfielder's Manchester United exit

Angel City FCNWSLKatie ZelemManchester United WomenEnglandWSLWomen's football

Lionesses midfielder Katie Zelem has been teased as the latest signing for NWSL side Angel City, after leaving Manchester United earlier this summer.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Man Utd captain Zelem left club this summer
  • Still no news on England midfielder's next move
  • But Angel City have now teased the Lioness' arrival
Article continues below