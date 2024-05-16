Another Lioness in Barcelona?! England star Ella Toone attracting interest from European champions - but bumper fee would be needed to sign her from Man Utd
Lionesses star Ella Toone is attracting interest from Barcelona, with the European champions weighing up a move for the Manchester United midfielder.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Barca weighing up summer move for Toone
- England star has spent six years at Man Utd
- But could join three Lionesses in Catalunya