Lionel Messi won't join Argentina World Cup squad 'fully fit', admits Lionel Scaloni

The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner was substituted during a chaotic 10-goal thriller against the Philadelphia Union, prompting immediate fears over his availability for the summer showpiece. Scaloni has now provided an update on his talisman, confirming that while the injury isn't thought to be serious, Messi is not at 100 per cent.

"The initial updates aren't entirely bad," Scaloni said in an interview with DSports. "Now, we must wait to see how he evolves, pending the results of further tests to see if they confirm the initial medical reports."