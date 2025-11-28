Getty/GOAL
The Lionel Messi of women's football? Aitana Bonmati gives verdict on comparisons to Argentine icon despite Barcelona star's third consecutive Ballon d'Or success
Spain’s leader keeps perspective ahead of another final
Bonmati heads into the Nations League final as the heartbeat of both Barcelona and Spain, once again carrying her side into another major showdown. The reigning world champions face Germany over two legs, beginning in Stuttgart on Friday before returning to the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid, where more than 70,000 fans are expected. The 27-year-old’s consistency has been extraordinary. From Euro 2016 to the 2023 World Cup, from multiple Champions League finals to a perfect season last year, Bonmati has risen to every occasion. Her performance against Germany in the Euro semi-final remains one of the defining moments of Spain’s modern era.
Despite her meteoric rise, the Barca midfielder remains grounded. Asked how she feels returning to yet another decisive stage with Spain, she emphasised how the team cannot afford to take anything for granted. "It seems normal, but we're in another final. It can't be taken for granted. I'm so grateful for what's happening to me and what we're all experiencing. We've reached the finals in every championship we've played in. The road isn't easy, and we have to appreciate it. You win or you lose, but that's not all there is to it, because getting here is incredibly difficult."
Bonmati was also asked about Spain’s mindset heading into the first leg against Germany, and she made their intentions clear and said: "It's clear: since we're here, we have to go all out and win. We want this Nations League title. It's true that it's an unusual final, because it's played over two legs. That's why the idea is to approach each leg as if it were a single match. If you try to play it safe, it could backfire."
Bonmatí shuts down Messi comparisons and reflects on Ballon d’Or night
Although Bonmati has now won three consecutive Ballon d’Or Feminin awards, she continues to reject comparisons to Barcelona and Argentina icon. With her dominance at club and international level, the parallels are understandable but she insists she is following her own path.
When asked by AS about comparisons to Messi, she responded calmly: "No, no. I don't compare myself to Messi; he's on another level. I'm following my own path. The Ballon d'Or awards don't change me. I'm still the same person, with the same personality. I still enjoy the same things that make me happy and I'm surrounded by the same people who make me feel like myself. Nothing changes me, and I think that's a very positive thing."
Bonmati also lifted the curtain on what it was like attending the Chatelet Theatre ceremony in Paris, especially in such elite company. "This year, to be honest, I went in with very low expectations. I believe that the higher your expectations, the harder it can be if you don't win. It was a surprise. You look around and see the incredibly high level of competition. I understand that everyone experiences it in their own way. It's a very special day, surrounded by the best in football. I feel that the most important thing is to enjoy it. To experience it with your loved ones."
A legacy already built with more still to come
The Barca midfielder's achievements are redefining what consistency looks like at the highest level of women’s football. Her Champions League masterclasses, especially against Chelsea and Wolfsburg laid the foundation for her latest Ballon d’Or. Her landmark displays for La Roja, including the semi-final performance against Germany, only strengthened her case.
She has now won three Ballons d’Or in a row, been Player of the Match in a World Cup final, dominated the Champions League with three titles, starred in multiple European campaigns, and collected 22 domestic trophies with Barcelona. Even if she walked away tomorrow, her place among the all-time greats would be secure.
And yet, she still hasn’t reached what many consider a midfielder’s peak years. At 27, her evolution continues - playmaking, leadership, spatial intelligence, defensive discipline. With Spain and Barca still competing for every major title, her influence is only deepening.
What comes next for Bonmati and where Barca fit in?
Spain’s immediate focus is the two-legged Nations League final, where Bonmati will once again be central to their tactical approach. After that, the long-term question inevitably returns: will she spend her entire career at Barcelona?
The midfielder addressed that speculation with honesty, stressing both her loyalty and her openness to the future. "Right now, I have a contract with Barcelona, I've been here for 14 years, and it's a club I love, a club I feel connected to," she said. "But I'm not closing the door on anything. It all depends on how you feel personally, emotionally, and in terms of motivation. Never say never. I have a contract, and my intention isn't to leave."
