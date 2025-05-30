Lionel Messi to stay at Inter Miami for ‘many years to come’? Jordi Alba airs future hope amid talk of Argentine GOAT extending contract through 2026 MLS campaign
Lionel Messi is poised to extend his Inter Miami contract through 2026, but Jordi Alba is hoping to spend “many years” alongside the Argentine GOAT.
- All-time great moved to America in 2023
- Expected to agree extension to current deal
- Club World Cup duty is fast approaching