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Revealed: Why Lionel Messi gave ‘calm down, forget everything’ speech to Argentina team-mates ahead of World Cup final - with insider reacting to conspiracy theories
The viral locker room moment
In the aftermath of Argentina’s narrow 1-0 defeat to Spain in the 2026 World Cup final at MetLife Stadium, social media was flooded with footage of Messi addressing his team. The captain was captured in a moment of intense focus, urging his fellow countrymen to maintain their composure. The Inter Miami star was heard repeatedly telling his squad: "Come on, guys. Calm down, calm down is the most important thing. Let's stay calm. Let's just think about playing, nothing else. Calm down, let's forget about everything."
The plea to "forget about everything" quickly sparked conspiracy theories online, with some suggesting that external factors or off-field drama were weighing on the squad. Given the magnitude of the occasion and the pressure of defending their title, the cryptic nature of Messi’s instructions left many wondering if there was more to the story than a simple tactical reminder.
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Mac Allister's father dismisses rumors
To clear the air, Carlos Mac Allister, the father of Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister, reached out to his son to get the inside track on what really happened. Speaking to Radio La Red as quoted by La Nacion, Carlos admitted that even he was concerned by the tone of the speech. The former Boca Juniors player revealed that his son quickly dismissed any talk of controversy or hidden agendas within the camp. According to Alexis, Messi was purely focused on the tactical execution required to break down a high-pressing Spanish side.
"I texted Alexis: 'Hey, what happened in the locker room? Did something happen?' I was just as worried. If I was worried, thinking that if something had happened my son would have told me right away, imagine how everyone else felt!," Carlos revealed.
"He told me no, that they were talking about going out to play, in the football sense, about playing, passing, rotating, creating triangles, not kicking the ball high, not giving away possession. That's what they were referring to. Then a lot of doubts started to arise. These days, also because of that post that was made, many people write to me and some people have said this to me."
Recognizing Spain's superiority
Carlos elaborated on the specific footballing instructions that Messi was trying to convey through his "calm down" mantra. According to Alexis, the message from the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner was strictly professional and entirely focused on the sporting aspects of the final. Messi was instructing his team to block out the overwhelming atmosphere and stick to their tactical identity.
“You end up clinging to the idea of ‘ what did he mean ?’ And then that gets passed on,” he said. “But I think everyone knows and understands it. We played against Spain and they were better. It’s going to hurt for a while, but you have to understand that sometimes there’s someone better than you. That doesn’t mean you didn’t give it your all; the team gave it their all. And then Spain came along and they were in better form than us.”
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Leadership on and off the pitch
Further footage from the day shows Messi’s composure extending beyond the tactical huddle. As the team moved from the dressing room toward the pitch, Messi was seen leading from the front in a white Argentina jacket while chants of "Vamos muchachos" echoed through the halls. Before the teams walked out for the national anthems, Messi also demonstrated his legendary sportsmanship by greeting his opponents. While the final ultimately ended in disappointment for the South American giants, the insight into Messi’s leadership highlights his evolution as a captain.
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