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Lionel Messi given green light for whirlwind Spain trip just 48 hours before Inter Miami fixture
Transatlantic trip confirmed
Messi will travel to Spain next week to receive the prestigious 2026 Princess of Asturias Award for Sports. Inter Miami head coach Gonzalez confirmed the forward will attend the ceremony in Oviedo on 22 October before returning to North America.
The superstar will rejoin the squad two days later for Inter Miami's MLS fixture against the New York Red Bulls in Harrison, New Jersey. Despite the tight schedule and extensive travel, Gonzalez insists he has no concerns about his captain's availability.
The whole club fully supports Messi taking time out of the season to attend the event in his home away from home. Inter Miami has secured its spot in the 2026 MLS playoffs following a recent victory.
- AFP
Gonzalez backs his star
Gonzalez highlighted the immense significance of the ceremony, emphasizing that the entire organisation encouraged Messi to accept the honour in person. The Inter Miami boss remained completely relaxed about integrating Messi straight back into the matchday squad upon his return.
"Yes, he does have this event, and I love that he will assume it in this way," Gonzalez explained, as quoted by ESPN. "The whole club agrees that he should be there because it is a terribly important award, not just for him but for his family.
"Then, of course, I will count on him for the game. Leo has the possibility, not an advantage, and I said it the other day after the match, I want him to be good. He needs this. He'll be there, then I will have him at the game so I'm not worried about that at all."
Historic recognition for Messi
The Princess of Asturias Award recognises notable achievements across various fields, including literature, international cooperation, and sports. President of the foundation Teresa Perales and the judging panel selected the Argentine icon when the announcement was made in June.
Messi made history by becoming the very first individual football player to ever receive the honour. The award acknowledges both his extraordinary athletic talent and his broader contribution off the pitch.
"The truth is that for me it is a great pride to be able to receive this recognition because of the importance it has and for the fact that it is recognized not only for what I do on the pitch but also off the pitch," Messi said when his victory was first announced. "I am very happy, and very grateful."
- Getty Images Sport
Focus turns to Atlanta
Before setting off for Spain, Messi and Inter Miami must first focus on their immediate league duties. The Herons visit Atlanta United on Saturday as they look to build momentum ahead of the postseason.
Inter Miami currently sit second in the Eastern Conference table as the regular season approaches its climax. Messi also leads the MLS Golden Boot race with 23 goals, holding a four-goal advantage over FC Dallas striker Petar Musa. Following the trip to Atlanta and the mid-week ceremony in Oviedo, Messi will link up with his team-mates in New Jersey to face the Red Bulls.
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