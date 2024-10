Just like Lionel Messi, Ronaldinho & Johan Cruyff! Barcelona icon explains why teenage wonderkid Lamine Yamal is ‘writing his own story’ L. Yamal L. Messi Barcelona LaLiga

Lamine Yamal is “writing his own story”, says Deco, with the Barcelona wonderkid following in Lionel Messi, Ronaldinho and Johan Cruyff’s footsteps.