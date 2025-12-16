Lionel Messi & Robert Lewandowski to unite in MLS?! Inter Miami working to find a house for Barcelona striker ahead of stunning 2026 transfer swoop

Messi has committed to a new three-year deal, taking him through 2028. He has seen a couple of familiar faces head into retirement, with Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba deciding that the time has come for them to hang up their distinguished boots.

They bowed out in style after helping the Herons to a historic MLS Cup final victory over the Vancouver Whitecaps. That success allowed Messi to get his hands on trophy No.47 and enhance his standing as the most decorated player in history.

Inter Miami are working hard to ensure that the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner has enough talent around him to go back-to-back on the MLS Cup front next season. There is one Designated Player spot to be filled in South Florida, alongside Messi and his fellow World Cup winner Rodrigo De Paul.

