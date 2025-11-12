Getty
Could Lionel Messi return to Barcelona on loan in January? Joan Laporta responds to transfer question after Inter Miami star's 'spur-of-the-moment' visit to revamped Spotify Camp Nou
Could Messi really return to Barcelona?
Messi has caused a stir this week by making a secret visit to Camp Nou and hinting at a reunion. In a message posted on Instagram, he signed off with the words: "I hope one day I can come back, and not just to say goodbye as a player, as I never got to…" The question of a possible playing return for Messi has now been put to Laporta but has been given short shrift by the Barcelona president. He told Catalunya Radio: "Out of respect for Messi, our players, and our members, it's not the time to speculate with unrealistic scenarios."
- Getty/Instagram
Laporta reacts to Messi's secret visit
Laporta also shared his thoughts on Messi's recent trip home and revealed he had no idea that the World Cup winner was planning to visit the stadium. He added: "I didn't know he was coming, but the Spotify Camp Nou is his home. When they explained how it happened, I think it was a sweet little spur-of-the-moment decision; he'd just finished dinner and felt like coming with some friends. It's only right that Leo receives the most beautiful tribute in the world. When it's finished, we'll have a capacity of 105,000 fans, so we'd love to have him there. We're working on the tribute and on ensuring that the best football in the world can be seen, and as part of the tribute, we'd like to offer Leo the tribute he deserves."
Barcelona are hoping to hold a tribute to Messi once renovation work on the club's famous old stadium is finally complete. Messi was not afforded the chance to say goodbye properly to Barcelona fans when he hastily left for Paris Saint-Germain back in 2021 after the Catalans were unable to finance a new contract for the superstar. Laporta has since repeatedly said a tribute for Messi would be the perfect way to inaugurate the renovated Camp Nou, although no official plans have yet been announced.
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
Messi reveals desire to return to Barcelona
Messi recently signed a new contract through to the end of the 2028 MLS season at Inter Miami, effectively ending the possibility of him ever returning to Barcelona on a permanent deal. The 38-year-old says it was an "easy decision" to make as he continues to enjoy life with the MLS side. He has, however, also revealed recently how much he would like to return home to Barcelona with his family in the future, as he misses the city. It has been speculated that Messi could re-sign for Barca on loan in January and maintain full fitness before starting pre-season with Inter Miami for the 2026 MLS campaign, with one eye on next summer's World Cup.
Speaking before his secret visit to Camp Nou, he told Sport: "We miss Barcelona a lot, that the children continuously, and my wife, talk about Barcelona, the idea of living there again. We have our house, everything, so it’s what we want. I’m really looking forward to returning to the stadium when it’s finished because since I went to Paris I haven’t returned to the Camp Nou either and then they went to Montjuic. It’s going to be weird to go back to the new stadium and see it because the last time I saw it was a long time ago and it’s going to be exciting to live again and remember everything that was, beyond the fact that the stadium is different. Grateful for the affection as always and nothing but thank you."
- AFP
Messi set for Argentina friendlies
Messi is currently with the Argentina squad, preparing for a friendly against Angola over the international break. The two teams meet on Friday, with Messi expected to start the game.
Advertisement