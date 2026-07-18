Lionel Messi's final dance? Argentina boss Lionel Scaloni responds to retirement rumours ahead of World Cup final clash with Spain

The Argentina boss also reflected on the achievements of his squad ahead of the final, revealing he had spoken to the players to thank them for their sustained success over recent years.

"It's very difficult to do this. They've achieved things that back in the day were totally unthinkable. I told them yesterday that they had done something unbelievable and that I was deeply thankful," he admitted.

"My whole staff and myself will be thankful forever. It wasn't easy to get to this stage of the World Cup and compete for so many years at this level, so I think this is wonderful. I hope we win, but if we don't, this journey was unbelievable and an example for everyone. I hope it will help our people and our country."