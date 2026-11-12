Lionel Messi eyes historic third straight MLS MVP award as USMNT star Cavan Sullivan becomes youngest-ever finalist

Messi’s place on the shortlist follows another prolific regular season for Inter Miami and he is bidding to become the first player in league history to win the award three times, having claimed it in 2024 and 2025. The Argentine scored 26 goals and provided 17 assists in 31 appearances, winning the Golden Boot and leading MLS with 43 goal contributions.

His challengers have strong cases of their own. Sullivan helped drive Philadelphia’s surge after the World Cup break, while Mukhtar played a central role in Nashville’s Supporters’ Shield triumph. Evander finished with 31 goal contributions for Cincinnati, and Guilherme helped Houston return to the playoffs after missing out in 2025.