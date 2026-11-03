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Lionel Messi tops MLS jersey sales for fourth straight year as Robert Lewandowski surges and Cavan Sullivan cracks top 10
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Messi leads the way again
Messi's cultural impact on MLS and global football at large was once again clear in his jersey sales. Even if the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner saw his hold on the top spot in sales among all clubs worldwide snatched by Barcelona's Lamine Yamal, he remains the top dog in MLS for the fourth year in a row. His influence, no doubt, has Miami among the global leaders in merch sales. According to Marca, only four more clubs in football sold more kits than Miami - and no other MLS club cracked the top 10.
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Lewandowski gets World Cup bump
Surprisingly, though, the World Cup saw a boost for foreign imports. Since his arrival in Chicago in June, Lewandowski led all players in jersey sales - including Messi. Antoine Griezmann, who signed for Orlando City in March but didn't feature until the summer, also cracked the top five after the World Cup.
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Cavan Sullivan creeping up the standings
American influence in the top 10 was admittedly limited, with just one USMNT-er cracking the list. That player was Cavan Sullivan, who grabbed headlines by breaking several records for the Philadelphia Union after establishing himself as a first-team regular in June. His late-season surge, which saw him set a new record for goal contributions among MLS teenagers, pushed the previously down-and-out Union into a playoff spot.
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The top 10, in full
PLAYER
TEAM
1. Leo Messi
Inter Miami
2. Son Heung-Min
LAFC
3. Thomas Muller
Vancouver Whitecaps
4. Robert Lewandowski
Chicago Fire
5. Antoine Griezmann
Orlando City
6. Cavan Sullivan
Philadelphia Union
7. Denis Bouanga
LAFC
8. Luis Suarez
Inter Miami
9. Hany Mukhtar
Nashville SC
10. Rodrigo De Paul
Inter Miami
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