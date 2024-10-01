Lionel Messi magic leaves Inter Miami team-mates ‘applauding’ in training – with fellow frontman revealing what it is like to work with Argentine GOAT in MLS
The magic possessed by Lionel Messi means that his Inter Miami team-mates are often left “applauding” in training, Leonardo Campana has revealed.
- All-time great moved to the States in 2023
- Made an immediate impact on & off the pitch
- Showing no sign of slowing down at age of 37