This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
James Rodriguez Lionel MessiGetty/GOAL
Chris Burton

Lionel Messi x James Rodriguez?! Inter Miami have their sights set on signing ex-Real Madrid playmaker in January as David Beckham plots rebuild following MLS play-off heartache

L. MessiMajor League SoccerJ. RodriguezInter Miami CFTransfersRayo VallecanoLaLiga

James Rodriguez could reportedly become the next star turn to join Lionel Messi at Inter Miami, with the MLS outfit considering a January approach.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Colombian enduring tough time in Spain
  • Talk of contract being terminated
  • Herons always interested in proven performers
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱