‘Let the games begin’ - MLS GMs and CSOs welcome 3.0 initiative but warn league must move faster in Lionel Messi, World Cup era

No doubt, the biggest change here is the switch to a fall-spring calendar. The league is aiming to start its 2027-28 campaign in mid-July and conclude it in June the following year - roughly mimicking the outline of the European schedule. Some feel that it’s a no-brainer sort of change that has taken too long to come about.

Others simply lauded the league - and its owners - for voting to make the shift.

“I think this gives us the best opportunity to really start to maximize some other areas where the league can either acquire better talent or generate more revenue, or things that I think we need to really start to think about,” St. Louis CITY Sporting Director Corey Wray told GOAL.

For years, MLS clubs had acted as outsiders in the international sphere. Often, teams lost their best players during the summer, selling for significant profits but also potentially compromising their season’s hopes right when they need to kick on.

“Look at Moise Bombito. Selling him in the middle of the year in 2024 hurt. That was damaging. We prefer to sell him at the end of the year rather than in the middle of the season, because we just can't replace that level of talent in the midseason window. But you also don't want to stand in the boy's way,” Colorado Rapids President Padraig Smith told GOAL.

But it also saw teams lose opportunities to cash in. Most clubs are willing to sell for a profit, but need to replace their top players. However, the fact that the MLS summer window closes well before the global one made it difficult to do business.

“I lost a lot of money not being able to sell the players because the offer is coming on the 10th or 15th of August,” Krneta said. “They want us to be a selling league. So we can't be a selling league if you're expecting us to sell on the first of June.”

And, of course, it’s harder to recruit outside of the normal window. The current setup means MLS clubs often have to wait until the end of a European season, which finishes in late May, to then acquire a foreign star, and hope that they recover from a long campaign to prep for a playoff run. Even the brightest of talents can struggle under such circumstances.

In the winter, it gets even more complicated. MLS can go after big names during its offseason, but European clubs are often reluctant to sell because they are in-season.

“I heard a lot recently: this is the market value of the player, plus more to convince the club to sell him now. Or, a club says there's no chance we're going to sell him this window,” FC Dallas Sporting Director Andre Zanotta told GOAL.

This switch, then, should change things. Starting in 2027, MLS will align with a more traditional model, featuring two separate windows in the summer and in January. Recruitment and sales will both be made far easier, numerous sources pointed out. There is a general optimism that stars can be held onto and top talent can be recruited.

“We had an example here of a player like Petar Musa, who was in Benfica at 26. He had a lot of interest from teams in the Bundesliga and teams in Ligue 1 in France and Serie A in Italy, and he chose to come to FC Dallas, to MLS,” Zanotta said. “It's a great message when you see how Benfica is one of the top, if not the top-selling club in the football industry. I see this more and more happening.”

There is also a sense of legitimacy that it has brought to the league. For some time, operating outside of the European norm had been an obvious criticism of the league. After all, how could this thing be entirely legitimate if it didn’t align itself with the rest of the world? The change answers that question in full.

“Aligning ourselves with that European calendar is good from a perception standpoint, I think it's helpful,” Smith said.