Lionel Messi's Inter Miami sign former Liga MX, MLS veteran William Yarbrough as backup goalkeeper

Getty Images SportJacob SchneiderLionel Messi's Inter Miami sign former Liga MX, MLS veteran William Yarbrough as backup goalkeeperW. YarbroughInter Miami CFMajor League SoccerTransfersThe Herons have bolstered their goalkeeper depth with the addition Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowInter Miami sign goalkeeper William YarbroughShotstopper will serve as backup shotstopperDrake Callender currently sidelined with injuryGet the MLS Season Pass today!Stream games now