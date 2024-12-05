Lionel Messi and Inter Miami should be making the knockouts! Winners and losers of the 2025 Club World Cup draw as Chelsea and Real Madrid earn favourable groups - but PSG face potential global embarrassment

The 32 qualifiers found out their first-round opponents in Miami on Thursday as the new-look tournament draws ever closer

The draw for the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup took place on Thursday, pitting some of the most famous names in football against one another in a 32-team tournament that will get under way in Miami next June.

The European contingent will be led by superpowers such as Real Madrid and Bayern Munich, while South America will be represented by the last four Copa Libertadores winners, Brazilian quartet Botafogo, Fluminense, Flamengo and Palmeiras, as well as Argentine heavyweights River Plate and Boca Juniors.

Elsewhere, Al Ahly have long been a dominant force in Africa, Ail Ain have achieved great things in Asia, Pachuca are the top dogs in CONCACAF, while there's still no stopping Auckland City in Asia. Lionel Messi will also be involved with Inter Miami, but Seattle Sounders will also be flying the flag for the host nations.

Below, GOAL runs through the big winners and losers of the draw...