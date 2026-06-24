AFP
Lionel Messi honoured with extraordinary 85-foot statue in Argentina for World Cup heroics
A record-breaking monument in Patagonia
The sheer scale of the tribute is a testament to the impact Messi continues to have on his home nation. Weighing in at 70 tons of steel, the 85-foot (26-metre) structure was unveiled in the remote oil-producing town of Cutral Co. Local sculptor Aldo Beroisa spent 18 months meticulously crafting the piece, which captures the iconic moment Messi fell to his knees at the Lusail Stadium after Argentina's 2022 World Cup victory.
"He is Argentina's natural ambassador," Beroisa told The Associated Press. "For me, it was very important, not only as an artist but as an Argentine."
The statue depicts the legend clutching his national team jersey and pointing to the sky, a familiar celebration dedicated to his late grandmother. While Cutral Co is traditionally known for industry rather than tourism, the town has seen an influx of visitors since the sculpture's inauguration.
- AFP
Even bigger than the India tribute
This latest installation comfortably surpasses a previous attempt to honour the forward on a grand scale. During a promotional "GOAT Tour" in India last December, a 70-foot (21.3-metre) statue was erected in Kolkata. However, that sculpture was recently ordered to be dismantled by West Bengal authorities due to safety concerns, as it was reportedly seen "swaying in the wind."
"The statue of the Argentine football legend was found [to be] unsafe," explained state legislator Sharadwat Mukherjee. "We have noticed that the statue is swaying in the wind." While authorities in India are searching for a more stable location to reassemble that version, the new Patagonian monument has now officially claimed the title as the largest statue dedicated to the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner.
Messi continues to break records on the pitch
The timing of the unveiling coincides with yet another historic milestone for the Argentina captain. On Monday, during a 2-0 victory over Austria, Messi found the net twice to reach 18 career World Cup goals. In doing so, he surpassed the long-standing record held by former Germany striker Miroslav Klose to become the all-time leading scorer in the history of the tournament.
At 38 years old, and turning 39 this Wednesday, Messi's longevity at the highest level remains unmatched. The record-breaking performance has only served to fuel the "Messimania" that continues to sweep across Argentina, providing the perfect backdrop for the unveiling of the massive steel structure in Patagonia and various other tributes across the country.
- AFP
Community spirit and fan involvement
Beyond the steel and stone, smaller but equally passionate tributes are appearing elsewhere. In a Buenos Aires suburb, artist Leonel García recently completed a large-scale mural accompanied by the names of 1,300 fans. Messi himself acknowledged the gesture, stating in a video message: "Crazy ... thank you very much to all of you, to the people who supported it, who came by, and who keep coming by."
The mural captures a relaxed Messi enjoying a friendly match post-Qatar, symbolising the joy he has brought to the nation since ending their 36-year wait for a world title. García highlighted the unifying power of the player, saying: "Messi brings joy to the country ... Messi unites everyone ... and the mural does that too, because people from everywhere come together here, from every social class and every political sector."