Getty/GOAL
Lionel Messi 'gives green light' for sensational transfer with 'no away games' as Inter Miami star's MLS worry revealed ahead of World Cup
Messi sees move to Galatasaray mooted
Renowned Turkish football commentator, Levent Tuzeman, has claimed that discussions between Gala and Messi have taken place. The eight-time Ballon d’Or winner is said to have expressed a desire to join their ranks on a four-month agreement, which would span 12 games.
All of those outings would take place in Istanbul, with Messi stating a desire only to figure in home matches at Rams Park. That is a slightly bizarre clause, but the South American superstar clearly wants to avoid the mass hysteria that his presence in Turkey would deliver.
- Getty
Messi transfer claim with 'no away games' clause
Tuzeman has been speaking on A Spor, with his stunning claim being made live on air following Galatasaray’s 4-0 victory over Kayserispor. He is adamant that a remarkable transfer could be completed that allows Messi to see more competitive game time ahead of the World Cup finals.
Known for his bold statements and striking expressions, Tuzeman said of the supposed discussions that have taken place: “The management confirmed it too. They wanted to arrange Lionel Messi for Galatasaray from the USA. Messi says that the pace of playing in the American League is too heavy for him and he does not want to go to the World Cup injured.”
He added, with a rival approach from the Saudi Pro League said to have been turned down: “Al-Hilal made an offer, he did not accept it. If Messi comes, one million people will go to the airport.”
Tuzeman went on to say of Messi making the conditions of a switch to Turkey clear: “Messi said he would come on the condition that he plays in Istanbul. He expressed that he would play 12 matches on the condition that he does not go to away games.”
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
Messi urged to explore options outside of MLS
While Messi is only looking to figure in home games for Gala, if there is any truth to Tuzeman’s claims, it is noted that he could figure in the Turkish Cup final if Okan Buruk’s team were to make it to that showpiece event.
Messi has previously spoken of not wanting to be a “burden” to Argentina at the 2026 World Cup, as the new MLS season will not get underway until the spring and he may not be tested as much as he would like before forming part of a global title defence.
He has been urged to explore options outside of the United States, with Terry Phelan - who spent time in America with Charleston Battery during his playing days - telling GOAL recently: “Are we looking at Messi looking at the World Cup and going ‘I need to play in a better competition because I need to be in form for the World Cup next year?’ Saudi Arabia? He doesn’t need the money to go and play there. We know the Saudi teams did well [at the Club World Cup], they beat Manchester City, won one or two games, but that’s not the be all and end all.
“With Messi, if he really wants to get that appetite, I think he needs to go somewhere that he’s going to get better competition for himself. It’s too easy. You look at his stats, you look at videos, it’s like PlayStation for him at the moment. It’s not healthy.
“He’s gone over there, shirts have been sold, revenue has been built, Miami can go and build a big new stadium. They will always be there or thereabouts, but he has got to think about what he’s going to do with the World Cup if he is going to play with Argentina.”
- Getty
Messi yet to reveal 2026 World Cup plans
Messi is yet to confirm his involvement at the 2026 World Cup, but the expectation is that he will make himself available to head coach Lionel Scaloni and captain his country at a tournament that will see him pass 200 international caps.
Advertisement