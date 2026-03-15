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Lionel Messi's stance on Finalissima revealed after Argentina vs Spain clash called off
Messi frustrated by missed trophy opportunity
A source confirmed to ESPN that Messi was approaching the game with an ambitious mindset, treating it as a serious final and a crucial building block ahead of the next World Cup. The legendary forward was not involved in the boardroom discussions that eventually led to the fixture being scrapped, despite his status as the national team leader.
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Political climate forces Qatar cancellation
The match, which was set to pit the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 champions against the kings of Europe, was originally slated to take place in Qatar on March 27. However, the governing bodies were forced to pull the plug due to the escalating political situation in the Middle East region.
UEFA released a statement on Sunday explaining the decision: "After much discussion between UEFA and the organizing authorities in Qatar, it is announced today that due to the current political situation in the region, the Finalissima cannot be played as hoped in Qatar. UEFA explored other feasible alternatives but each ultimately proved unacceptable to the Argentinian Football Association."
Failed negotiations over neutral venues
Following the primary cancellation, CONMEBOL revealed that a frantic search for a replacement venue took place. While Argentina were willing to move the game to Europe, a disagreement over the specific scheduling meant that no common ground could be found between the two continental federations.
A CONMEBOL press release detailed the breakdown: "In this situation, on Saturday, March 14, the Argentine Football Association (AFA) received a proposal to hold the match at a neutral venue, Italy, on March 27. Argentina accepted the idea without objection, except for the date, suggesting March 31. Unfortunately, UEFA announced that holding the match on the 31st -- just four days later than the original proposal -- was not possible, and the Finalissima was cancelled."
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The hunt for trophy number 49 continues
Crucially, the reports clarify that Messi played no part in the extensive negotiation process involving UEFA, CONMEBOL, and local organizing committees. Instead, his focus remained strictly on the pitch, where he was looking to add to his unprecedented silverware haul.
Messi currently stands as the most decorated player in the history of the beautiful game with 48 career trophies, his most recent being the MLS Cup secured with Inter Miami in December. The Finalissima represented a golden opportunity to clinch a 49th title, a milestone that must now wait a little longer.
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