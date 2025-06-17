'Lionel Messi decides the length of the grass!' - Borussia Dortmund director Sebastian Kehl remarks on 'different quality' of fields ahead of Club World Cup clash
Borussia Dortmund chief Sebastian Kehl mentioned Lionel Messi while speaking about the "different quality" of fields for the Club World Cup in the USA
- BVB chief namedrops Kehl
- Spoke about the length of grass in the USA
- Assures the team is adapting well ahead of CWC opener