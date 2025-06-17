'Lionel Messi decides the length of the grass!' - Borussia Dortmund director Sebastian Kehl remarks on 'different quality' of fields ahead of Club World Cup clash

Borussia Dortmund chief Sebastian Kehl mentioned Lionel Messi while speaking about the "different quality" of fields for the Club World Cup in the USA

Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below BVB chief namedrops Kehl

Spoke about the length of grass in the USA

Assures the team is adapting well ahead of CWC opener Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱