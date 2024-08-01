One goal & final injury! Lionel Messi makes Copa America Team of the Tournament alongside enigmatic Argentina goalkeeper Emi Martinez after landing trophy No.45
Lionel Messi scored one goal at the 2024 Copa America, suffering an injury in the final, but has still been named in the Team of the Tournament.
- All-time great found the target just once in semis
- Forced out of the final after rolling his ankle
- Canada, Uruguay, Ecuador & Brazil represented