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‘We’re still together’ - Lionel Messi reacts to breaking another record as Argentine GOAT scores in a SEVENTH consecutive World Cup game
Scaloni rotates the reigning champions
Having already secured their spot in the last 32, Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni took the opportunity to rest his key players, including Messi. The holders joined Mexico and France as the only nations to emerge from the 2026 group stage with a 100 per cent record. Though Jordan were playing for pride in their debut tournament, they struggled to contain Argentina’s squad depth throughout the first half.
Giovani Lo Celso, who famously missed the 2022 triumph through injury, opened the scoring with a clever free-kick that caught the Jordan goalkeeper off guard. Lautaro Martinez then doubled the lead from the penalty spot after Marcos Senesi was fouled in a crowded box.
Messi makes history from the bench
Despite starting on the bench, Messi needed just a cameo appearance to etch his name further into the record books. The Argentine captain was introduced in the 60th minute for Martinez and quickly left his mark on the contest held at the Dallas Stadium. With his clinical free-kick in the 80th minute, he became the first man to score in seven consecutive World Cup games, an unprecedented feat in the history of the competition.
Following the final whistle, the veteran expressed his pride on social media, telling fans: “One more victory to complete the group stage. We're still together…”
The race for the Golden Boot
The strike also saw the 39-year-old extend his lead as the all-time leading scorer in World Cup history, reaching a staggering 19 goals. This tally puts him clear of legendary figures such as Miroslav Klose and Kylian Mbappe, who both sit on 16 goals, and Brazilian icon Ronaldo Nazario, who recorded 15 during his illustrious career.
While Messi continues to pull away at the top of the historical charts, the race for the 2026 Golden Boot is also heating up. The Argentine star now leads the way with six goals, two ahead of Brazilian striker Vinicius Junior, French duo Ousmane Dembele and Mbappe, and Norwegian striker Erling Haaland.
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Path to the final opens up
Argentina now look forward to a favorable route through the knockout stages as they attempt to defend their crown. By finishing as group winners, they avoid the heavyweights in the immediate future, with potential clashes against Australia or Egypt waiting in the last 16. But before thinking about their opponents, Argentina will first face Cape Verde in the round of 32 on July 7.