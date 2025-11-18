Lionel Messi & Argentina were 'lucky' to win Qatar World Cup & Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal have 'stronger chance' of glory in 2026, claims Wesley Sneijder

The countdown is on to another meeting of the best players on the planet. FIFA’s flagship event is preparing to head to the United States, Canada and Mexico next summer - with 48 teams taking part in an expanded format.

The expectation is that Messi and Ronaldo will form part of that gathering. CR7 has stated that he expects his sixth World Cup to be his last, as he will be 41 by the time that the tournament gets underway, but has been showing no sign of slowing down with Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr.

Messi is yet to confirm that he will form part of Argentina’s title defence, with the 38-year-old now plying his club trade in MLS for Inter Miami. Many are tipping him to make Lionel Scaloni’s squad, with a 200th international cap in the process of being chased down.