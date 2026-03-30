Even with Lionel Messi, Argentina's hopes of a successful World Cup defence look bleak

Messi scored seven goals across Argentina's seven games, including two in the thrilling final against France, and conjured up three memorable assists, deservedly landing the Golden Ball award as the player of the tournament. He was the Albiceleste's undisputed talisman, and a true captain in every sense of the word.
It would, though, be a major disservice to call Argentina's class of 2022 a one-man team. Julian Alvarez, Alexis Mac Allister and Enzo Fernandez all properly announced themselves to the world, with the latter named Young Player of the Tournament, while Nicolas Otamendi rolled back the years as the figurehead of a fearsome backline, and Emiliano Martinez became a penalty shootout hero.
Even those who had statistically underwhelming tournaments, like Angel Di Maria and Lautaro Martinez, still gave absolutely everything for the shirt and made vital contributions. After the shock opening defeat to Saudi Arabia, collective standards were raised to the maximum, and they never dropped. No other nation could match Argentina's team spirit.
Unfortunately, the current picture is far less rosy. Lionel Scaloni's side are sorely lacking the swagger of champions heading into their 2026 title defence in the United States, Canada and Mexico. Their preparation has been borderline shambolic, with Messi once again shouldering all the weight of expectation. Living up to it, at the age of 37, will be a very tall order, but that is just one of a plethora of issues Argentina face nearly two months out from kick-off...