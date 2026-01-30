Lionel Messi told he's already acting like Inter Miami's OWNER as Argentine tipped to stay in America for the long-term

Messi decided to go chasing the American dream in 2023 when reaching the end of his contract at Paris Saint-Germain. The Barcelona legend accepted a call from Manchester United great David Beckham and headed to South Florida.

He made an immediate impact, with Leagues Cup success being savoured within weeks of his arrival. The South American GOAT has gone on to rewrite the record books with back-to-back MVP awards and a historic MLS Cup triumph.

All of that has been achieved with a smile on his face, with Messi and wife Antonela finding the ideal surroundings for their young family - having struggled to settle in France across two seasons with PSG.

Messi can be more ‘normal’ in the States, with greater freedom afforded to him in his private life, and that is considered to be helping competitive fires to burn as brightly as ever. He also has plenty of say on recruitment business in Miami and how the Herons are run.