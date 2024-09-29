Lionel Messi accused of calling MLS referee a 'son of a b*tch' as Inter Miami star erupts with rage after late controversy in draw with Charlotte FC
Lionel Messi has been accused of firing an X-rated insult at the referee during Inter Miami's MLS clash against Charlotte FC on Saturday.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp!
- Messi lost his cool at full-time
- Insulted referee which led to him being cautioned
- Inter Miami hold Charlotte to a 1-1 draw
🟢📱