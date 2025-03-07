‘Like a Hollywood movie’ – Apple TV’s Antonella Gonzalez on interviewing Inter Miami's Lionel Messi, the rise of Latin American influence in MLS, and being a Hispanic woman in the league

GOAL sat down with the MLS 360 en Espanol host to talk Inter Miami, Lionel Messi, her role and more in the latest edition of Mic'd Up

When Lionel Messi debuted for Inter Miami in the Leagues Cup in 2023, he came off the bench against Cruz Azul to see the Liga MX side equalize 10 minutes into his first showing for the Herons. He, relatively, struggled at first, too. But we all know where the story went after that equalizing goal from the Mexican club. With the final touch of the game, the Argentine drilled home a stupendous free kick to lift Miami to victory in the Group Stage of the competition.

Afterward? He gave his first MLS interview on the record with Apple TV to reporter Antonella Gonzalez, who recalls the moment as "life-changing."

"For me, that interview that I did, the first one with Messi was the first interview that he was doing for the media. In the first interview after his debut in Major League Soccer. It was for the Leagues Cup, but it was his first game, the game when he scored the free kick – that was amazing, unbelievable," Gonzalez told GOAL. "So having the opportunity to interview him in the best way possible, because it was like a Hollywood movie that day for me, it was life-changing, and I understood that he is just a guy who wants to keep playing and enjoying the game, and he's really happy right now."

Since Gonzalez has had a chance to speak with the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner multiple times, a feat many other reporters around the league have not had the opportunity to do.

"The way that we always tried to approach and try to interview him, and the kindness that I received from him is the best way to say that Messi is such a good human even though he is the most popular player in the world, and what I can see from right by his side is that he doesn't suffer from the ego of being so popular. He just wants to keep playing, and he's just a really good guy."

Watching him grow with the South Beach club has been a joy of hers, but his influence on the league and Latin-American culture in MLS may be what his true legacy is with Major League Soccer. Still, though, there's a bit of expressive joy each time that opportunity comes.

"I have to say that he's a little kid playing and enjoying the game, and he's feeling happy being able to play at that age. That is what I can see when I am right by his side as a sideline reporter. When he's on the bench, when he's not In the starting XI, he's just watching the game like he is as excited as a little kid."

A member of MLS 360 en Espanol, Gonzalez also has vast experience covering the world game through a unique lens with experience in both South American and Spanish soccer. Through every experience in her career so far, she's learned and grown as a professional, but now with MLS, she's embarked on a new task: to make Latin American communities across the United States fall in love with MLS.

Gonzalez spoke on the Argentine's influence on the league, the growth of the Latin American game within MLS, her role as a reporter and more in the latest edition of Mic’d Up, a recurring feature in which GOAL US taps into the perspective of broadcasters, analysts, and other pundits on the state of soccer in the U.S. and abroad.

NOTE: This interview has been lightly edited for brevity and clarity.