'I am a liar!' - Enzo Maresca questions the quality of Chelsea's strength in depth despite plaudits for ability to rotate

Speaking to reporters, ahead of the Bournemouth clash, Maresca said: "Most of the rotation we do is because the other one cannot play. But I always try to be honest with you. In football, in life, in any job, there is a level. Andrey [Santos], unfortunately, is not Moi [Caicedo]. Tosin is not Wes. They have different skills. They are different. If I say to you that Andrey is like Moi, you can understand for yourself that I am a liar. There is a level at all jobs. Like me. Plenty of managers are better than me. Some not. But there is a level at all jobs. So, for me, [this] is the reality."

Maresca later conceded that squad management has become the most challenging aspect of this campaign at Stamford Bridge. The constant churn of fixtures and the fragility of some players have left him struggling to maintain consistency.

"We are in a process where we are trying to understand and to learn why, for instance, at Leeds we were not good enough," he said. "I don’t know if the solution is to have 12 or 14 players and the rest just play some minutes. But we are trying to understand. If today you play every three days, two days like now with the same 11, I don’t know [if it’s possible].

"I would like to play Reece [James] every game. He is much better. He is already playing two games a week; he needs to aim for three games a week. So he is already improving in that. But I also would like Moi not to be suspended or Wes every game. For sure, we need Reece for the next games."

Asked whether Fofana could soon cope with the intensity of three fixtures a week, Maresca was blunt: "It’s too early. He’s doing well one game per week. Hopefully, he can play two games per week. What we don’t want with Wes is another four, five, six months out."