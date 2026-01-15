Getty Images Sport
'Needs to be the right player' - Liam Rosenior offers transfer update as Chelsea prepare to make key January move
Chelsea's long search for a defender
Despite pushing to sign Bournemouth centre-back Huijsen last summer, Madrid secured the young Spaniard's services. To make matters worse, in early August, Chelsea's first-choice defender Colwill suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury that would rule him out for much of the season. This prompted the then-head coach Maresca to say the west London outfit needed defensive reinforcements.
He stated in August, "The club know exactly what I think. I think we need a central defender. We are looking for an internal solution but as I said, the club know exactly what I think."
A week later, the Italian went back on those remarks, suggesting they can look to solutions from within their current squad.
He added, "I already said that we are looking for internal solutions. We are trying to find internal solutions. I repeat again. Maybe I need to improve my English."
Following his Chelsea exit earlier this month, and the appointment of his successor Rosenior, it seems the Blues may be coming round to the former Leicester City manager's way of thinking.
Chelsea have January transfer plan
According to The Telegraph, Chelsea are ready to make a move for a new defender this month after previously lining up targets for the summer. The report adds that the Blues had planned to try and sell at least one defender to accommodate a new face for next season but they are prepared to compromise on this if they can strike a deal for the right man. Chelsea are eyeing ball-playing centre-halves, with the Stamford Bridge club linked with Rennes' Jeremy Jacquet and Jacobo Ramon. The Blues are also said to be targeting at least one new midfielder and a versatile attacker this year.
When asked about January signings, Rosenior told reporters on Thursday: "I think if we do, it needs to be the right player. We need to be patient. I want to assess this group. It's really, really important to me. I like to give the players I work with a chance to show good surprises. We still have time. We have conversations every day, myself and the board, about potential transfers, both out and in, but at the same time, I need to focus on the players in the building. If I feel it's the right time or the right player, then we'll make that decision."
Rosenior wary of Brentford threat
In the space of a few days, Rosenior has taken charge at Chelsea, led them to an FA Cup win over Charlton Athletic, and seen them lose 3-2 to Arsenal in the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final. Next up, they take on in-form Brentford, who will provide a stern test this weekend. On paper, Chelsea would be favourites but heading into this fixture, the fifth-placed Bees are two points and three places ahead of Rosenior's side.
He added, "I think what makes them dangerous is their property in every phase of the game. All 11 players are willing to defend. Again, a very good team on set plays. Whether that's from long throws, wide free kicks or corners. They're a team with no ego. In the most positive times, I can say that. They work really hard for each other. They're very well organised, as every team in the Premier League is. So we know the challenge. We know we have to be at a really, really good level on Saturday. We're going to prepare the game, as we always do, in the best possible way."
Solving Chelsea's home form struggles
One big cause for concern for Chelsea is their underwhelming home form in the league. They sit 13th in the home form table with four wins from 10 games. That is something Rosenior wants to address ahead of Brentford's trip to Stamford Bridge.
He said, "I think the past is the past. I said that to the players when I first came in. I can only affect the now. If I affect the now, I affect the future. For me, I'm not focused on anything that's happened in the past. I want us to be front-footed. I want us to be high-tempo, especially in the beginning of the game, and take the game to the opposition, so they know it's a difficult game to come to Stamford Bridge. Actually, I want to play so we get the crowd on our side. They're all things that we'll talk about in the next couple of days. But the most important thing is that we do the basics really, really well. Again, I keep going back to the basics. Win duels, defence at play as well. That's something we have to improve. Even from last night, all three goals. One's from a corner, one's from a throw-in, one's from a free-kick. We need to switch on a little bit more in those moments, and if we do, with the talent we have and with the players we have and the team, we have a good chance of winning the game."
