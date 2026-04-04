Liam Rosenior fires back at critics as Chelsea boss denies 'crisis' despite slump in form and off-field issues

Rosenior, who arrived to replace Enzo Maresca, believes the narrative surrounding the team is detached from the statistical reality. Speaking ahead of Chelsea's FA Cup quarter-final against Port Vale, Rosenior addressed the scepticism head-on. "My record in the Premier League since I joined the club, we are fourth in the league. There is a noise around the football club that we are in a crisis, that I am out of my depth, that I talk nonsense, I know all of the noise. It doesn’t affect what is inside of here and that is what the players need to know as well," the Blues boss stated firmly.