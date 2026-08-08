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Lewis Hall leaves Newcastle training camp! Left-back flies home early amid Manchester United transfer interest
Injury concerns or transfer movement?
Newcastle United’s preparations for the new campaign under head coach Matthias Jaissle have hit a significant bump following the departure of Hall from their Spanish training base. The 21-year-old left-back has flown back from La Manga, where the Magpies have been undergoing a week-long camp, to continue his training separately back in the North East.
The situation is further complicated by the fact that Hall has attracted serious interest from Manchester United during this transfer window. Michael Carrick’s side are known to be in the market for defensive reinforcements, particularly on the left flank where injuries have plagued them in recent seasons. However, Newcastle remain adamant that the young defender is not for sale.
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Training updates from Tyneside
The Athletic confirmed that Hall flew back on Friday, accompanied by teammates Fabian Schar and Lewis Miley. All three players are set to miss Saturday evening’s friendly against Valencia in Spain, which marks Jaissle’s first official game in charge since taking the reins.
Hall is expected to be back on the grass on Tyneside this Sunday as he aims to prove his fitness for the remainder of the pre-season schedule. There is a possibility that he could return to the matchday squad for Wednesday’s friendly against Everton at Murrayfield in Edinburgh. If that game comes too soon, the medical staff will look toward the two practice matches scheduled at St James' Park next weekend to give him vital minutes.
Selection headaches for Matthias Jaissle
The absence of Hall leaves Jaissle with a significant selection headache as he prepares for his dugout debut. The defensive ranks are currently stretched thin, particularly with Dan Burn yet to rejoin the main squad following his efforts with England at the World Cup.
Further complicating matters is the fitness status of Tino Livramento, who is still carefully making his way back from a series of long-term injuries. With no other senior full-backs currently available in the travelling squad, the Magpies look vulnerable on the flanks.
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Youth to be tested against Valencia
Given the lack of senior options, Jaissle is likely to turn to the club's emerging talents for the clash with Valencia. Leo Shahar, the 19-year-old right-back, and 22-year-old defender Alex Murphy are both in contention to start the match in Spain. These young players will be eager to impress the new head coach, but the step up in quality against La Liga opposition represents a significant challenge.
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