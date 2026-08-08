Lewis Hall leaves Newcastle training camp! Left-back flies home early amid Manchester United transfer interest

Newcastle United’s preparations for the new campaign under head coach Matthias Jaissle have hit a significant bump following the departure of Hall from their Spanish training base. The 21-year-old left-back has flown back from La Manga, where the Magpies have been undergoing a week-long camp, to continue his training separately back in the North East.

The situation is further complicated by the fact that Hall has attracted serious interest from Manchester United during this transfer window. Michael Carrick’s side are known to be in the market for defensive reinforcements, particularly on the left flank where injuries have plagued them in recent seasons. However, Newcastle remain adamant that the young defender is not for sale.