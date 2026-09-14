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imago-sport-1083235695.jpgEibner
Adhe Makayasa

Lennart Karl issues apology to SV Elversberg supporters after controversial 'shush' celebration in Bayern Munich victory

L. Karl
Bayern Munich
Elversberg vs Bayern Munich
Elversberg
Bundesliga

Bayern Munich winger Lennart Karl has issued a formal apology to SV Elversberg fans following his provocative goal celebration in Sunday's narrow 2-1 win. The teenage attacker placed his finger to his lips after opening the scoring, sparking fierce backlash from the home crowd before clarifying post-match that his emotional reaction was misunderstood.

  • Teenager sparks stadium tension

    Karl broke the deadlock in the 26th minute, tapping in at the far post after Ismael Saibari's low delivery took a deflection off Harry Kane. However, putting his index finger to his lips ignited fury across the home stands, subjecting the youngster to loud jeers for the remainder of the afternoon. A late winner from Kane ultimately spared his blushes and sealed all three points, capping a historic milestone as Joshua Kimmich made his 500th competitive appearance for the Bavarian giants.

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  • imago-sport-1083207075.jpgEibner

    Winger clarifies emotional reaction

    Speaking during his post-match interview at the home of the newly promoted outfit, the teenage forward sought to defuse the tension by explaining the intent behind his gesture. Dismissing claims that he deliberately set out to provoke the home faithful, the winger explained: "It's emotions. I'm sorry if you misunderstood me - I didn't mean it that way."

    Offering an apology to the home supporters, he added: "Most football fans know that it's emotions and that it's simply part of football. I'm sorry."

  • Youngster reflects on breakthrough

    The opening strike proved crucial in unsettling the spirited hosts, who had briefly restored parity in the second half courtesy of Maurice Krattenmacher's superb curling effort. Reflecting on how the chance materialised, the youngster admitted: "Yes, luckily I was at the far post. I was a bit lucky that I got the ball, that it slipped through and then the finish was good."

    His contribution helped Vincent Kompany's side climb to fourth in the Bundesliga table with seven points from their opening three league fixtures.

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  • imago-sport-1081293204.jpgSven Simon

    Capital outfit visits Munich

    Bayern now head back to Bavaria to gear up for Friday night's clash against Union Berlin at the Allianz Arena. The encounter offers the reigning champions an ideal platform to maintain their winning form and keep pressure on the teams at the Bundesliga summit. All eyes will undoubtedly be on Kane, who needs just a single goal to become the fastest player in German top-flight history to reach the 100-goal milestone.

Bundesliga
Bayern Munich crest
Bayern Munich
FCB
Union Berlin crest
Union Berlin
FCU
Bundesliga
Schalke 04 crest
Schalke 04
S04
Elversberg crest
Elversberg
ELV