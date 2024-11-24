Leicester City Enzo Maresca Chelsea Steve CooperGetty/GOAL
Aditya Gokhale

Leicester stars appear to tell former boss Enzo Maresca they 'miss' him during ill-advised Christmas party in Denmark just hours after defeat to Chelsea - and less than 24 hours before Steve Cooper was sacked

E. MarescaLeicesterChelseaLeicester vs ChelseaPremier LeagueS. Cooper

Several Leicester City stars were spotted partying in Denmark after their loss to Chelsea and appeared to send a message to former boss Enzo Maresca.

  • Leicester party in Denmark after Chelsea defeat
  • Sign held suggesting message to Enzo Maresca
  • Steve Cooper was sacked by Foxes on Sunday
