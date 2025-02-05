Leeds United wages: Who is the best paid player at the Whites and everything you need to know about Leeds' salary bill

How much do the Leeds players earn annually and who receives the most into their account?

Leeds United, one of the most storied clubs in English football, narrowly missed out on a Premier League spot after losing to Southampton in the play-off final at Wembley during the 2023-24 season. However, they've quickly put that disappointment behind them and now find themselves battling for promotion once more.

This term, things are looking bright once again for Daniel Farke and his players. Thanks to their exceptional management, as well as convincing displays, the Whites are strong favorites to secure promotion back to the Premier League.

On the other hand, they are one of the strongest clubs financially in England's second division. Their wage bill reflects their ambitions, featuring some of the highest-earning players in the league, many of whom bring valuable experience from playing at top European clubs.

So, who is the highest earner at Elland Road this season? And who is on the opposite end of the spectrum?

GOAL delved into the numbers from Capology and found out!

*Salaries are gross and on an annual basis