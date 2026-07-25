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Leeds and Ajax in competition to sign ex-Borussia Dortmund star in free transfer
Battle begins for German playmaker
Leeds United are firmly in the hunt to secure the services of Brandt, with Sky Sports reporting the club now stepping up their efforts to bring the former Borussia Dortmund man to Elland Road. The German international is available on a free transfer after his contract with the Bundesliga side expired, making him one of the most sought-after creative talents currently on the market. While Ajax have also registered their interest, the prospect of moving to England appears to have given the Whites a significant edge in negotiations.
The interest from West Yorkshire is not merely speculative. According to Sky Sports journalist Luca Bendoni, a three-year contract proposal has already been placed on the table for the midfielder. This move represents a massive showing of ambition from Leeds, who are looking to bolster their technical quality as they prepare for a gruelling campaign. It is understood that the player’s father and agent, Jurgen, visited the club’s Thorp Arch training ground earlier this month to assess the facilities and discuss the project in person.
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Premier League lure aids Leeds
Despite competition from the Eredivisie and potential overtures from Italy, Brandt is reportedly leaning toward a move to the United Kingdom. Having joined Borussia Dortmund from Bayer Leverkusen in 2019 for €25 million and lifting the DFB-Pokal in 2020–21, the 30-year-old is said to be fascinated by the idea of testing himself in the Premier League.
Ajax remain in the background as a viable alternative, offering the lure of European pedigree and a style of play that would suit Brandt’s creative instincts. The German playmaker comes off a solid campaign with Dortmund, having scored 11 goals and provided four assists in 41 appearances across all competitions last season. However, Leeds are working tirelessly to ensure they win the race, aware that a player of his calibre rarely becomes available without a transfer fee.
End of an era at Dortmund
Brandt’s departure from Borussia Dortmund marks the end of a significant chapter in his career, where he established himself as one of the most consistent creators in German football. During his time at Westfalenstadion, he was a regular fixture in high-stakes matches, including the 2024 Champions League final against Real Madrid. His pedigree is unquestionable, having also previously set records at Bayer Leverkusen, where he became the youngest player to reach 100 appearances for the club at just 21 years of age.
The midfielder has always been a precocious talent, also ranking as the third-youngest player ever to reach 300 appearances in the German top flight. This level of durability and experience is what Leeds are desperate to recruit.
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Leeds continue summer rebuild with Brandt
Should Leeds secure Brandt’s signature, he would become their third major arrival of the summer following the signings of Harry Wilson and Tarik Muharemovic, with James Trafford expected to follow shortly. The West Yorkshire club are keen to bolster their squad as they aim to build on last season’s campaign, which saw them finish 14th in the Premier League alongside a promising run to the FA Cup semi-finals and a second-round exit in the League Cup.
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