Leandro Trossard compared to Arsenal cult hero by Thierry Henry as former Gunners star admits he's not been completely impressed with Belgium winger
Trossard key as Arsenal seek title
Trossard's flexibility is an immense benefit to Arteta, allowing the manager to adapt systems, rest key players like Gabriel Martinelli or Bukayo Saka, and cover for injuries without any discernible drop in quality. What makes Trossard a stand-out player this season is his ability as a clutch performer. He has a remarkable track record this campaign for scoring crucial, timely goals in big games, including pivotal strikes in both the Premier League and the Champions League group stages. His composure in high-pressure situations makes him a reliable outlet when the team needs inspiration.
Comparison to Clock End hero
Despite not always starting every match, Trossard boasts an impressive goal contribution rate per minute played and this efficiency is a testament to his clinical finishing ability with either foot, memorable scoring against north London rivals Spurs last month. He contributes significantly to the team's build-up play, and links up seamlessly with team-mates and offers a superb work rate in defensive transitions. So far this season, he has netted five times for the Gunners.
Gunners legend Thierry Henry, who coached Trossard during his time as a coach in the Belgium set-up, has compared his playing style to an Arsenal Invincible legend, but says he still has more to offer.
Henry: 'Trossard has that understanding'
In his Betway blog, when asked if he’s been impressed with Trossard this season, Henry replied: “Yes and no, because I know what he can do. I’ve seen it in training for the national team, and I saw what he did when he was at Genk. He had an outstanding season that got him the move to Brighton. I’m not surprised because I knew it was in there. It was tough for him to play at times during my time with Belgium because Eden Hazard was in front of him. That’s just a tough one, I guess. If you look at the goals he scored in Belgium, when he sees the goal and you let him shoot, it’s over. Him being able to finish is something that he worked on early doors, and he can do it with either foot.
"I like the way he manoeuvres the ball, and since his Brighton days he added that intensity to be able to play in the Premier League. He’s clever enough to understand that everything comes from the right for Arsenal because Bukayo is there, so sometimes he needs to be on the back post to finish. He’s not that type of winger to stay high and wide when everything’s happening on the other side. He comes inside and scores the goals that I remember Freddie Ljungberg scoring. We used to build on the left in my time, and finishing with Freddie making the run inside, or finishing with a tap-in at the back post. Trossard has that understanding of what he needs to do for the team at the moment."
Toffees test awaits Gunners
Arsenal head to Merseyside this weekend with Trossard hoping to continue his impressive record on the road. The Belgium international has been involved in nine goals in his last nine away Premier League appearances for the north London club with six goals and three assists, scoring or assisting in each of his last four. The last Arsenal player to score or assist in five in a row was Bukayo Saka between December and March in the 23-24 season.
