Leah Williamson injury update provided by Lionesses boss Sarina Wiegman as one England player forced to withdraw from squad ahead of World Cup qualifier against Iceland

Despite that, Wiegman called the England captain up for this month's camp, as she had returned to training with Arsenal but had just not got back out on the pitch in a match yet. However, Williamson was unable to make the squad for Tuesday's clash with Spain at Wembley, watching from the sidelines as her team beat the world champions 1-0 in a massive game in this World Cup qualifying campaign.

"She's going in the right direction, this was just a little bit too early. We don't want to take a massive risk with her," Wiegman told ITV of her skipper's absence, speaking before the match. In her post-match press preference, the England boss added that she didn't think it was "a smart thing" to progress the defender into a game of "the highest level" at this point. "But she's a very good place and we hope she's available for us on Saturday," she concluded.