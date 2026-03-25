Lazio: the Flaminio project is not acceptable as it stands; the council is requesting further supporting documentation

Another critical issue is that of transport. The proposed model requires further analysis of access flows, public transport, shuttle buses and park-and-ride facilities, as well as compatibility with neighbouring facilities such as the Auditorium and the Sports Hall. Then there is the financial aspect: the financial plan submitted was deemed incomplete, lacking a detailed analysis of costs, revenues and the future management of the stadium. The Biancocelesti project, which aims to transform the historic stadium designed by Pier Luigi Nervi into a modern facility with a capacity of around 50,000, therefore remains in a holding pattern. The go-ahead now appears to be contingent upon a thorough technical review. Only once the required adjustments have been made will it be possible to proceed with the process.