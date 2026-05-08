Inter talisman Lautaro Martinez issues strong response to transfer speculation

Martinez has reiterated his commitment to Inter amid continued speculation about his future. The Argentine striker has regularly been linked with moves to Europe’s biggest clubs, but insists he sees no reason to leave the reigning Serie A champions.

Reports have repeatedly connected the forward with sides such as Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain, Arsenal and Manchester United. Despite the persistent rumours across multiple transfer windows, Martinez has continued to push back against the idea of departing Milan. The 28-year-old remains a central figure in Inter’s current project and has developed into the club’s on-field leader as captain.