'It's an objective' - Lautaro Martinez insists Inter can win Champions League and addresses Julian Alvarez struggles

Inter Milan are preparing to kick off their 2026-27 Champions League campaign on Tuesday with a daunting trip to face Real Madrid in the Spanish capital. Three-time European champions Inter last lifted the trophy in 2010 under current Madrid boss Jose Mourinho, before suffering final defeats in both 2023 and 2025. Despite the prestige of their opponents, Martinez believes the San Siro outfit has what it takes to go all the way, dismissing the idea that the title is merely a fantasy.

'It's an objective,' Lautaro insisted during his pre-match press conference. 'We all have dreams, but this is more than just an obsession. We have to stay calm, we know that there are a lot of strong teams out there. It's definitely a goal for us. Ever since I first came here, I've repeated that we have to work hard to deliver as many trophies as possible for Inter.'